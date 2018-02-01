News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018 - 10:02

Black Snow in Siberia Caused by Weather and Industrial Waste — Authorities

vk.com/omsk_vk

Unfavorable weather conditions and industrial waste are the chief causes for the appearance of black snow in the Siberian city of Omsk according to regional authorities.

Russian social media users have been posting photos of the black snow with comments such as “the carbon plant is doing something incredible” and “the childrens’ playgrounds are all black.”

Read more: Blue and Violet Snow Discovered in St. Petersburg

The local ecology ministry announced on its website on Wednesday that warnings had been issued to local industries to help prevent black snow, including threats of fines.

Omsk previously experienced black snowfall in 2014, which residents believed was related to local power plants. In December 2017, vibrant blue snow covered a neighborhood in St. Petersburg after chemical leaks that were declared to be non-toxic.

