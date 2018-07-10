Black Sea Tourists Warned: Water Too Cold, Air Too Hot

Tourists at southern Russia’s Black Sea resorts have been instructed not to swim in water described as abnormally cold for summer, while regional authorities warned that the temperature outside was dangerously hot.

The swimming ban extended into all beaches in the resort town of Anapa, on the northern shore of the Black Sea, after water temperatures there dipped below 15 degrees Celsius, Interfax cited the local administration saying Monday.

“Temperatures this low are an anomaly for July,” the press office of Anapa’s City Hall told Interfax.