Head of Russian Orthodox Church Warns of the ‘End of History’

The head of the Russian Orthodox church, Patriarch Kirill, said Monday that the end of the world is approaching, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reports.

Following a service at the Christ the Savior Cathedral in central Moscow, Kirill told congregants that the coming apocalypse "is already visible to the naked eye.”

According to Kirill, society can unite to prevent the world from slipping into “the abyss of the end of history."