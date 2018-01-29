News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
Jan. 29 2018 - 17:01

Birth Rate Hits 10-Year Low in Russia

Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

Russia’s birth rate has fallen to the lowest level in a decade, with just 1.69 million births recorded last year, despite government efforts to reverse the demographic trend, according to official data.

The government plans to spend $8.6 billion over three years to encourage Russians to have more babies starting this election year. The measures include mortgage subsidies and payments to new and growing families.

Read More
Read more: Putin Offers $8.6 Billion to Families as Russia Nears Election

The country’s state statistics agency Rosstat registered 203,400 fewer births in 2017 compared to 2016, a drop of 10.7 percent, according to data published Monday. This marks the lowest birth rate since 2007 when 1.6 million births were recorded.

Despite a fall in the number of deaths by since last year, the population declined by 134,400 people in 2017. A year prior, Russia’s population grew by 5,300 people.

“The number of potential mothers is small, so the number of births is also falling,” the RBC business portal cited social analysis expert Ramilya Khasanova of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA).

Khasanova said birth rates would continue to fall in the next 15 years because the majority of women of child-bearing age were born in the 1990s, a period of extremely low birth rates.

Latest news

The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
The 'Super Blue Blood Moon' as Seen From Russia
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
News
Feb. 01 2018
U.S. General Calls for Contingency Plans for War with Russia
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees
Meanwhile…
Feb. 01 2018
Russian Budget Airline Passenger Buries Suitcase in Snow to Avoid Fees

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

Putin Was Behind Russia’s Olympic Doping — Whistleblower

Moscow in your inbox