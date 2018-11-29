Billionaire Deripaska Taunts Fellow Russian in London Real Estate Dispute

Billionaire Oleg Deripaska appeared in a London court for the second time this year, trading barbs about a fellow businessman’s lack of influence, before declaring that the #MeToo movement hadn’t yet arrived in Russia.

The prominent oligarch, who’s been battling U.S. sanctions since earlier this year, was giving evidence in a dispute over a valuable piece of land in central Moscow. The billionaire brought the case against Vladimir Chernukhin, an ally of the former Russian prime minister Mikhail Kasyanov, who’s now an opposition politician.

“I don’t want to downgrade your client,” Deripaska told Chernukhin’s lawyer during his cross examination. "His career was totally developed by his boss."

The attorney, Jonathan Crow, argued that Deripaska chose to deal with Chernukhin when they agreed to jointly invest in the factory site, rather than Chernukhin’s former lover, Lolita Danilina. Crow said that Danilina had little if any influence and didn’t appear on a list ranking the top Russian business leaders. The billionaire drew laughter from the massed lawyers in his response when he pointed out that this was a list solely for men.