Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
58 seconds ago Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier
1 hour ago Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
2 hours ago Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
Russia
Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017
Russia
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief
Russia
Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’
Russia
Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

Sep. 08 2016 — 20:50
— Update: 20:50

Plagiarists in High Places Might Sooner Breathe Easier

Sep. 08 2016 — 20:50
— Update: 20:50

Things could get a lot harder for the activists at “Dissernet,” which has exposed surprising instances of plagiarism in the dissertations of some of Russia's top politicians. Education officials in the federal government have reportedly developed draft legislation that would make it possible to revoke a person's academic doctorate only after a copyright ruling by a court has come into effect. 

Former Deputy Minister of Education and Science Igor Fedyukin told the newspaper Vedomosti that the ability to revoke degrees needs to be restricted. “In most cases, university dissertation boards are not happy when politicians are deprived of their degrees," he said.

Dissernet is an independent network of experts, researchers, and reporters working to uncover plagiarism in Russian academia, focusing especially on political and public figures. In the past, the group has exposed prominent officials such as State Duma Chairman Sergei Naryshkin, Culture Minister Vladimir Medinsky, and Children's Ombudsman Pavel Astakhov, finding numerous “citation inaccuracies” in their scholarly work.

When Dissernet discovers evidence of plagiarism, it often calls on dissertation boards to revoke the plagiarist's academic credentials. If education officials get their way, however, it will only be possible to revoke these credentials after a court has ruled that a copyright violation was committed. These verdicts, moreover, require that copyright holders bring the matter to court in the first place — something people who sell dissertations to multiple clients are unlikely to do. 

News of the government's legislative proposal follows fresh allegations that Vladimir Markin, the spokesperson for Russia's Federal Investigative Committee, copied a journalist's work in his latest book without permission. Nadezhda Prusenkova, a correspondent with the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta says Markin took her writing about journalist Anna Politkovskaya's murder in 2014 and used it in his book, “The Most Notorious Crimes of the Twentieth Century.”

Writing on Twitter, Markin denied the plagiarism charges, accusing Prusenkova of promoting herself, using his name. 

According to data presented by Dissernet, one in nine members of Russia's outgoing State Duma plagiarized parts of their academic work. The groups says it has evidence that 33 people running for the Duma in the Sept. 18 elections also cheated on their doctoral and thesis papers.

Related
Russia
Russian Mobile Phone Operators: Anti-Terror Legislation Will Affect World Cup
Russia
Opposition Calls for Rally Against New Russian Anti-Terror Laws
Business
New Laws Set to Cost Russian Business $40Bln
Russia
“If He Beats You, It Means He Loves You”
Russia's Cancer Patients: Dying for Pain Relief

2 hours ago

In the space of a month, Russia was shocked by several violent suicides involving terminally ill patients. All were reported to have struggled with cancer.

1 hour ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

2 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

2 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

4 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

6 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

2 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

2 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan

1 hour ago

Russia to Criminalize Doping by 2017

2 hours ago

Russian Parents Name Baby ‘Stalin’

2 hours ago

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Named Acting President of Uzbekistan
7 hours ago
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia
By Fyodor Lukyanov
Fyodor Lukyanov
By Fyodor Lukyanov
7 hours ago

The G20 meeting in China was a milestone in international relations. Until only recently, world leaders were certain that the global economy and increased connectivity had helped stabilize and define the new world order. Now, however, the pendulum has turned back towards a classic game ...

Print edition — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian

6 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

6 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine ...

6 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

6 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first ...

6 hours ago

Finance Ministry Proposes Loosening Currency Residence Controls

6 hours ago

The Finance Ministry has proposed weakening currency control over transactions involving Russians’ foreign bank accounts, according to Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Moiseyev. The site www.regulation.gov.ru posted a notice about the draft legislation, although the text of the bill is still in committee. Violations of currency regulations currently carry a fine of 75 percent of the sum involved for the first offense, and 100 percent ...

6 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the highlights of the program: from free concerts to kids’ programs and much, much more.

see more

6 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a ...

9 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music ...

6 hours ago

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

The phrase spoiled for choice springs to mind when it comes to making plans for the upcoming weekend in Moscow. The city will be celebrating its 869th birthday with a spectacular array of festivals, events, concerts and excursions — not to mention fireworks. We’ve rummaged through our full to bursting inbox to come up with the ...

New issue — today

September 08

Moscow's big day; Pokemon in jail; No painkillers, we're Russian
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
3 days, 9 hours ago
A decade ago, when we formed the Moscow Architecture Preservation Society (MAPS), most of us weren’t even thirty. We founded the group to stop a ...

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail

4 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate

6 hours ago

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra

For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ensembles, inaugurates the classical music concert season with its Grand Festival, which ...

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia
“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his students. He was a handsome man: smart, ironic, charismatic. It was hard not to fall in love with him.”

7 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva in fresh attempts ...

10 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
A Russian official has described the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as "fascist" after the group announced that a ...

7 hours ago

Syrian Ceasefire in the Balance as Kerry and Lavrov Prepare for Fresh Talks
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will meet U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry in Geneva in fresh attempts ...

10 hours ago

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
A Russian official has described the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) as "fascist" after the group announced that a ...

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Sokolovsky Released From Jail
A judge in Yekaterinburg has agreed to release Ruslan Sokolovsky, the blogger jailed for playing Pokemon Go in ...

4 hours ago

Kremlin Pegs Russian Living Costs 5% under Inflation Rate
The Kremlin has increased Russia's recognized cost of living by 1.8 percent, despite inflation averaging at 15 percent ...
9 hours ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
A Young Man, Pokemon and Russian Orthodoxy
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
9 hours ago

A court in Yekaterinburg ruled on Saturday to arrest a young man for playing Pokémon Go in one of the city’s Russian ...

21 hours ago

Human Rights Activist Running for Parliament to Challenge Chechen Ruler to a Debate

1 day ago

Police Charge Russian Rapper With Extremism

1 day ago

Kremlin Hints That Blacklisted Independent Pollster Can File an Appeal

1 day ago

University Investigated for Naked Photo Hazing Scandal

1 day ago

Pokemon Go Blogger Complains of Prison Death Threats

1 day ago

Security Services Interrogate Head of Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the first and only president of independent Uzbekistan, was pronounced dead on September 2. ...
Who Will Be Uzbekistan's Next President?
1 day ago
After days of speculation about his health, Islam Karimov, the ...
The RNO Festival: A Chance to Hear Russia’s Finest Symphonic Orchestra
9 hours ago
For the eighth year in a row, the Russian National Orchestra, one of the country’s very finest symphonic ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Sexual Assault Scandal Hits Elite Moscow School, Rocks Russian Intelligentsia

“For more than 16 years, we’ve known that the history teacher was having affairs with his ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Muchnik's Picks: Sound Up, Fields Festival and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

This weekend Moscow celebrates City Day, which means crowds of people everywhere and plenty of free ...

Most Read

Putin, Palestinian President Abbas Share KGB Past, Says Soviet Document

Best of Moscow: City Day Celebrations

Big 20 to Big Game: Power Politics Are Returning, Which Suits Russia

Russian Official Slams 'Fascist' Paralympic Sporting Body
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+