Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

Why Russia and the West Should Fight Terrorism Together (Op-ed)
1 hour ago
By coordinating with Russia over terrorism, the West can be looking ahead to a Russia after Putin.
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
The first film about Brexit, Timothy George Kelly's new documentary hands the microphone to the people themselves in a search for the why's behind the outcome and to Noam Chomsky who explains the complex reasons for the shocking result. Read more
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
2 days ago
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
2 days ago
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for ...
2 days ago
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi market a liberal microcosm for an economically illiberal Russia.
1 day agoRussian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
1 day agoRussian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
International Festival of documentaries about music and contemporary culture
Journalist David Farrier stumbles upon a mysterious tickling competition online. As he delves deeper he comes up against fierce resistance, but that doesn't stop him getting to the bottom of a story stranger than fiction. Directed by David Farrier and Dylan Reeve. Read more