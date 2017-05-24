Bill Banning Anonymous Messenger Accounts Submitted to Russian Parliament

A new bill banning anonymous users from using online messenger apps has been submitted to the Russian parliament.

The plans would require users of apps such as WhatsApp and Telegram to identify themselves with their cell phone number.

The companies behind the apps would also be forced to pass on information to government bodies and agencies, Russia's gazeta.ru reported.

If the bill is passed, messenger apps which fail to comply could be charged up to 1 million rubles ($17,800) or blocked in Russia.