At Least 2 Dead in Biggest Storm to Hit Moscow in 90 Years

At least two people have died in what is believed to be the biggest storm to hit the Russian capital in more than 90 years.

One man in the Greater Moscow area died after being struck by lightening, local officials confirmed.

Multiple flights were delayed or cancelled at several Moscow airports, while the Moscow Central Circle railway line also stopped working due to fallen trees.

Meteorologists issued a warning about the storm on Thursday, warning that the storm could be the worst to hit the city since 1923. The onslaught comes just weeks after a storm in the city in late May left 18 dead and dozens more injured.