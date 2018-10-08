Bellingcat Uncovers 'Alexander Petrov' as Doctor Employed by GRU

A new investigation by the open-source Bellingcat investigative team claims a second man identified by British authorities as being involved in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal is also a military intelligence officer.

Earlier, Bellingcat uncovered that the man who until now has been known as Ruslan Boshirov is actually Anatoly Chepiga, a colonel, was deployed to Chechnya three times and was awarded a “Hero of Russia,” Russia’s highest state award, in 2014.

In a preliminary report published on Monday, Bellingcat identified the second man — widely known as Alexander Petrov — as Alexander Mishkin and said he was a military doctor from a village in Russia's northern Arkhangelsk region.