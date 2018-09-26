News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Sept. 26 2018 - 19:09

Bellingcat Says It Has Revealed Real Identity of Alleged Skripal Poisoner

Ruslan Boshirov (right) is actually a high-ranking GRU colonel, Bellingcat claims.

A new report by the open-source Bellingcat investigative team claims one of two men accused of trying to poison Sergei Skripal is actually a highly decorated military intelligence officer.

Bellingcat said the man who until now has been known as Ruslan Boshirov is actually Anatoly Chepiga, who was born in a small town in Russia’s Far East.

The investigative reporters used leaked files to establish Chepiga, a colonel, was deployed to Chechnya three times and was awarded a “Hero of Russia,” Russia’s highest state award, in 2014.

"The only region in which Russia was conducting active military operations in secrecy at the time was in eastern Ukraine, which is the most likely theater of his mission, as suggested by the secrecy of his award,” Bellingcat writes in its report. Leaked passport files with old passport photos appear to show a young version of the same man British authorities have tied to the Skripal poisoning.

"This finding starkly contradicts both this man’s statements, as made in a TV interview to Russia’s state-run RT network, and President Vladimir Putin’s assertions that the person in question is merely a civilian named Ruslan Boshirov,” Bellingcat said in its report.

