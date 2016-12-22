Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
2 hours ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties
World
France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
World
Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'
World
Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal
World
Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy
2 hours ago France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer
2 hours ago Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Dec 22, 2016 — 12:33
— Update: 14:30

Bellingcat Releases Report on Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine

Dec 22, 2016 — 12:33
— Update: 14:30
Pavel Golovkin / AP

The open-source investigation team Bellingcat released a new report on Russian cross-border artillery strikes in Ukraine in the summer of 2014. According to the report, the Russian Armed Forces fired on targets in Ukraine "at least 149 times." An additional 130 locations have been identified as "likely to have been used" as artillery positions.

Based on analysis of shell craters, Bellingcat claims that "thousands of artillery projectiles were fired by the Russian military on targets inside Ukraine in the summer of 2014." The report also says that cross border artillery attacks began in early July 2014 and increased in frequency and scale into August and September. 

The report's authors surveyed 2,254 potential sites within 22 km of the Russian-Ukrainian border, based on the approximate maximum range of a 122mm howitzer. Of that, 1,344 sites were found to be not relevant to the investigation, while 518 sites were found to be artillery strikes from inside Ukraine. Each potential firing position was classified by two analysts. A site could be classified as a "likely firing position" only if both analysts agreed.

Likely firing positions were classified based on the type of artillery used. For example, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) such as the BM-21 Grad and BM-30 Smerch leave blast marks on the ground which reveal their position and the direction of fire. In the case of howitzer firing sites, signs like vehicle track marks and dug-in firing positions were used.

The full 45-page report, entitled Putin's Undeclared War: Summer 2014 - Russian Artillery Strikes in Ukraine, can be found on Bellingcat's website in both English and Russian


Related
World
Donbass Separatists Reject Armed OSCE Mission

Moscow Student Varvara Karaulova Jailed for 4.5 Years for Islamic State Ties

2 hours ago

Russian student Varvara Karaulova has been found guilty of attempting to join the Islamic State.

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

The Price of War

It’s horrifying to think that Ambassador Andrei Karlov’s gruesome assassination was specifically designed for the world’s television screens. But, most likely, it was. This was ...

Exhibition

Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Alcohol-Based Medicines to Need Prescriptions After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

2 hours ago

France's Marine Le Pen Struggling to Find Funds After Losing Russian Backer

3 hours ago

Russia to Keep Working on International Space Station Until 'At least 2028'

3 hours ago
By John F. Tefft
John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

By John F. Tefft
By John F. Tefft
3 hours ago

Sectoral sanctions and counter sanctions might dominate the headlines, but the local backstory is one of mutually beneficial cooperation, says U.S. Ambassador.

Print edition — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays

Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev

3 days, 2 hours ago
Former Soviet leader Leonid Brezhnev would have celebrated his 110th birthday on Dec.19. The Moscow Times has trawled through the archives to find iconic shots ...

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

7 hours ago

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

7 hours ago

Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

see more

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some ...

1 day ago

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join ...

20 hours ago

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The forecast says this weekend there will be a bit of a thaw, so enjoy this respite from the harsh Moscow winter and use this time to go to some of the gigs we picked for you, including Zemfira and Artemiev.

New issue — today

December 22

New Year's Eve; The Price of Syria; Hackers; Privatization; History Wars; Grassroots Movements; How to Celebrate the Holidays
1 day ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

The Aftermath: What Russia Will Do After the Assassination of Its Envoy

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
1 day ago

Russia can secure now its role as the new kingmaker in the Middle East, displacing the United States as the region’s indispensable ...

22 hours ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

1 day ago

Russian ‘Troll Factory’ Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

1 day ago

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

1 day ago

Russia’s New Cigarette Tax May Bolster Tobacco Smuggling

Thu. Dec. 22

More events
Leonid Sokov. Unforgettable Meetings Exhibition
Suddenly Last Summer Theater
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo Exhibition
Yin Xiuzhen. Slow Release Exhibition
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future Exhibition
Vertograds of Mikhail Shvartsman Exhibition

22 hours ago

Sberbank to Close Half of Branches Over 5 Years

1 day ago

Putin Plans Alcohol Tax Cuts After Siberian Poisoning Tragedy

1 day ago

Russian Astronomers Complain Climate Change Is Clouding Night Skies

1 day ago

Russian ‘Troll Factory’ Owner Added to U.S. Sanctions List

1 day ago

Putin to Attend Funeral of Assassinated Russian Ambassador

1 day ago

Russia’s New Cigarette Tax May Bolster Tobacco Smuggling

4 hours ago

Russia Biathlon World Cup Event Facing Mass Walkout Over Doping Scandal

6 hours ago

Moscow Will Ask U.S. to Return Convicted Arms Dealer Bout to Russia

21 hours ago

Russian Families Spend 80% of Income on Essentials

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

1 day ago
On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student accused of attempting to join ...

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

2 days ago
Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention ...

Moscow Student Accused of Islamic State Ties to Hear Verdict Dec. 22

1 day ago
On Dec. 22, Moscow’s District Military Court will hand down a verdict to Varvara Karaulova, the Moscow student ...
From our partners
More Russians are entrusting private pension funds
Otkritie Bank are launching a service for foreign clients
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Will Russian airports ever become cyber hubs and a paradise for passengers?

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Cheap coffee, great pizza and pub grub, not to mention a noodle shop pop-up that now ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Konchalovsky’s “Paradise” Short-Listed for Oscar Nomination

Andrei Konchalovsky's "Paradise" has been included in the so-called shortlist of nine foreign language films to ...

Most Read

Why U.S. — Russia Trade Still Matters

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings

Deoffshorization in action

Muchnik's Picks: Zemfira, Artemiev and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+