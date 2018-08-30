News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 30 2018 - 11:08

Belgian Executive Falls to Death in Moscow

Bruno Charles de Cooman’s body lies on a Moscow street (Sergei Fadeichev / TASS)

A Belgian executive working for a steelmaking giant owned by one of Russia’s wealthiest men has died after falling from a famous apartment building across the river from the Kremlin.

Bruno de Cooman, 61, served at tycoon Vladimir Lisin’s NLMK Group as vice president for research and development since June 2017.

Read More
Number of Russian Billionaires Grows by Third in 2 Years — Forbes

NLMK Group president Grigory Fedorishin said the company had been devastated by the news of the executive’s death.

“Bruno de Cooman’s death is an enormous loss for the Group and the entire sector, for his friends and family,” he said in a statement.

Investigators said they were interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses to determine the circumstances of de Cooman’s death.

The Mash Telegram channel cited de Cooman’s acquaintance as saying that he had witnessed the executive’s fall from the famous House on the Embankment that overlooks the Kremlin. According to the outlet, de Cooman asked the acquaintance to wait downstairs while he went up to his ninth-story apartment.

“Just a few minutes later, the man fell from a window,” Mash reported.

Latest news

Moscow Ranks Last in Global City Reputation Ranking
News
Aug. 30 2018
Moscow Ranks Last in Global City Reputation Ranking
Russia Plans New Anti-Aircraft Base in the Arctic
News
Aug. 30 2018
Russia Plans New Anti-Aircraft Base in the Arctic
U.S. Goes to WTO to Challenge Russian Response to Trump's Steel Tariffs
News
Aug. 30 2018
U.S. Goes to WTO to Challenge Russian Response to Trump's Steel Tariffs

Most read

News

Kalashnikov Unveils Electric Car Seeking to Dethrone Tesla

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

Sign up for our weekly newsletter