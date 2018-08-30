Belgian Executive Falls to Death in Moscow

Bruno de Cooman, 61, served at tycoon Vladimir Lisin’s NLMK Group as vice president for research and development since June 2017.

A Belgian executive working for a steelmaking giant owned by one of Russia’s wealthiest men has died after falling from a famous apartment building across the river from the Kremlin.

Number of Russian Billionaires Grows by Third in 2 Years — Forbes

NLMK Group president Grigory Fedorishin said the company had been devastated by the news of the executive’s death.

“Bruno de Cooman’s death is an enormous loss for the Group and the entire sector, for his friends and family,” he said in a statement.

Investigators said they were interviewing neighbors and possible witnesses to determine the circumstances of de Cooman’s death.

The Mash Telegram channel cited de Cooman’s acquaintance as saying that he had witnessed the executive’s fall from the famous House on the Embankment that overlooks the Kremlin. According to the outlet, de Cooman asked the acquaintance to wait downstairs while he went up to his ninth-story apartment.

“Just a few minutes later, the man fell from a window,” Mash reported.