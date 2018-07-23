News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide Community
July 23 2018 - 17:07

Belarusians Earnings Go Further Than Russians, Study Shows

Real wages in Belarus have surpassed wages in Russia, according to new research by Russia’s Higher School of Economics (HSE).

The HSE presented data last Friday on real wages across the post-Soviet region known as the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) between 2011 and 2017. Real wages use purchasing power, rather than income, to judge how much money an individual earns.  

“The results showed that in the CIS group, only Belarus reached the level of average wages comparable to Russia in purchasing power parity,” the school’s Institute for Social Policy said in a press release.

Last year, Belarusian real wages of $1,648,  adjusted for price differences, exceeded Russia’s average real wage of $1,640.

