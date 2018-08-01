'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House
Cat Begemot / Bulgakov House / Facebook
Black magic may be at work in central Moscow, locals report, after the Bulgakov House’s resident kitty, Begemot, was reportedly abducted from the museum on Wednesday.
The Bulgakov House said on their Facebook page that a woman had grabbed Begemot from his residence before running off with him in the direction of the metro.
Begemot is named after the wily talking cat from Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel “The Master and Margarita." He is known as a prankster thats works for the devil and carries a pistol.
The abductor’s identity remains unknown, though speculation is rife that it may be a vengeful Margarita, the Devil Woland trying to get his entourage back together or simply a die-hard Mikhail Bulgakov fan.
The Bulgakov House is eager to find their fluffy companion and asked for any information about his whereabouts. He is beloved by the institution, which provides him with a personal doctor, stylist and nutritionist.
The museum described Begemot as a black cat weighing approximately six kilograms, with a bone-shaped collar and “a harsh character.” They failed to mention whether he could be spotted walking on two legs, brandishing a gun or spurting sarcastic remarks.
“Friends, please help us return Begemot!” the museum wrote.