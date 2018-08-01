'Begemot' Cat Reportedly Abducted in Central Moscow’s Bulgakov House

Black magic may be at work in central Moscow, locals report, after the Bulgakov House’s resident kitty, Begemot, was reportedly abducted from the museum on Wednesday.

The Bulgakov House said on their Facebook page that a woman had grabbed Begemot from his residence before running off with him in the direction of the metro.

Begemot is named after the wily talking cat from Mikhail Bulgakov’s novel “The Master and Margarita." He is known as a prankster thats works for the devil and carries a pistol.

The abductor’s identity remains unknown, though speculation is rife that it may be a vengeful Margarita, the Devil Woland trying to get his entourage back together or simply a die-hard Mikhail Bulgakov fan.