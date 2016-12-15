Before Daring to Parody Chechnya's Ruler, Russian Comedian Personally Demoed the Act in Private

Russian Music Teacher Fired After Homophobe Crusader Complains About Her Piercings
6 hours ago
Maria Shestopalova could be the 65th teacher to lose her job thanks to one man’s war on “social deviants” in education.
Proof: Francisco Goya, Sergei Eisenstein and Robert Longo
Forty-three of Eisenstein’s sketches from the Russian State Archive of Literature and Art never exhibited before alongside with seven of his films in slow motion, forty-nine of Goya’s etchings from the Museum of Contemporary History of Russia collection and thirty-five recent works by Longo from international collections, Read more
Looking Back on the Life of Soviet Leader Leonid Brezhnev
Thu. Dec. 22More events
Alexander Rodchenko. Experiments for the Future
Rodchenko’s Experiments for the Future
Photographs, paintings, graphics, collages, objects, scenography and films by this major early 20th-century avant-garde artist from museum and private collections. Read more