Russia's Beer Producers Protest Booze Clampdown During FIFA World Cup

Russia's beer producers have reportedly sent letters to local and federal officials urging them not to restrict the sale of alcohol during the 2018 World Cup.

Regional authorities are pushing to restrict the sale and consumption of beer during the international football tournament, which takes place in 11 Russian host cities from June 14 until July 15. In response, breweries are warning officials that if restrictions are put in place, football fans will be in danger of being forced to purchase illegal, hard liquor.

Beer producers also estimate that restrictions will cost Moscow alone up to 2 billion rubles ($31 million) in unpaid taxes.