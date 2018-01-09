Beaten Sobchak Volunteer Outed as Pro-Kremlin Nationalist

A volunteer that was beaten while canvassing for Ksenia Sobchak’s presidential campaign over the weekend has been identified as a one-time member of a pro-Putin nationalist group. Sergei Selyukov was assaulted and hospitalized after collecting signatures for Sobchak in a northern Moscow suburb last Sunday, the presidential candidate said in a statement on her blog.

Social media users recognized Selyukov as an ex-National Liberation Movement provocateur who took part in multiple attacks on local opposition activists, The Insider news website reported Tuesday. A YouTube video screenshot depicting Selyukov kicking an activist was posted on Twitter by Vladislav Zdolnikov, an IT consultant associated with opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Fund.

Избитый в Королёве сборщик подписей за Собчак Сергей Селюков оказался бывшим (?) координатором «НОД», который много раз нападал на оппозиционеров https://t.co/uzXJDq5sKL pic.twitter.com/EGv9GnNImY — Vladislav (@unkn0wnerror) January 8, 2018