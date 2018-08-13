Beaten Russian Election Observer Gets Political Asylum in U.S.
Alexei Muzhetsky / Vkontakte
A volunteer at opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s foundation has reportedly been granted political asylum in the United States after being beaten and receiving death threats in Russia.
Alexei Muzhetsky was reportedly abducted by masked men who said they were FSB officers, days after documenting election violations during the March 2018 presidential vote in the southern region of Stavropol, the Agora human rights group said.
The men handcuffed and beat Muzhetsky in the woods, warning him that they would “tear his head off if he didn’t calm down,” Agora said.
Muzhetsky resettled with his family in the United States, Muzhetsky’s lawyer, Vitaly Zubenko, was cited as saying Friday.
