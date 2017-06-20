Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

Russia
Meanwhile…
Russian Bank Launches Drone Delivery Scheme
Meanwhile…
Russian Hunter Fined $30,000 After Shooting Endangered Siberian Tiger
Meanwhile…
Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
Meanwhile…
Russian Woman Sues Nike Over Ad That 'Could Turn Girls Into Men'
June 20, 2017
June 20, 2017 — 12:55
A baby bear has been discovered locked in a vehicle in Moscow.

Residents cub who saw the cub locked in the vehicle at a parking lot in Cheremushki said the animal had been trapped inside the van for several days.

The cub has been taken to a Moscow zoo to be cared for while police search for the bear's owner, Russian tabloid Life News reported. 

Theater

Ivanov

New Timofei Kulyabin’s staging of Chekhov starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova

Tue. Jun. 20 Fri. Jun. 23
Theater of Nations
06:00 p.m.

Anton Chekhov’s early play about a young country gentleman who can neither decide what woman to choose or what to do with his life. Timofei Kulyabin’s updated version starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more

Read more

Russia currently blocks 6.3 million websites, according to internet freedom watchdog Rublacklist.net.

