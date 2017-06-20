Bear Cub Found Locked in Van in Moscow

Former Director of Moscow's Gogol Center Arrested For Embezzlement
2 hours ago
The former head of Moscow’s Gogol Center theater has been detained by police as part of an ongoing fraud investigation.
New Timofei Kulyabin’s staging of Chekhov starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova
Anton Chekhov’s early play about a young country gentleman who can neither decide what woman to choose or what to do with his life. Timofei Kulyabin’s updated version starring Yevgeny Mironov and Chulpan Khamatova. Read more
In Pictures: Germany's Helmut Kohl and Russia
Genre scenes in the first half of the 19th-century drawings from the gallery collection Read more