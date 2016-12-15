Barred For Intoxication, Russian Devotee Sets Church Alight

A man in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk attempted to burn down his local church after clergy refused to let him attend a service drunk, local police have reported.

Staff at the city's Church of the Nativity turned the man away on Wednesday night when they realized he was heavily intoxicated, the Taiga.info news site reported.

The 49-year-old left the church before returning later that night to douse the door of the building with gasoline and set it alight.