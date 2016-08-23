Ban on Russia's Paralympic Team Upheld

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has upheld the ban excluding Russia’s Paralympic squad from this summer’s Paralympic Games in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro.

The International Paralympic Committee announced earlier this month that the entire Russian team would be banned from the Games following damning reports of state-sponsored doping within the country.

Speaking to the Moscow Times, Sergei Shilov, a member of Russia's Paralympic Committee, said that the decision had not been made on the basis of sport.

“This ruling is clearly political, aimed at excluding Russia from a major international sporting event,” he said.