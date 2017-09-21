Two Russian Babushkas Battle for Swing-Set Sovereignty

The conflict, captured on a nearby phone camera, arose over a swing.

An expletive-ridden video of two Russian grandmothers confronting each other at a playground in Sepurkhov south of Moscow went viral Sept. 20 on the Russian internet.

In the video, one of the senior citizens approaches the other wanting to put an end to the swing’s “squeaking.”

“Stop squeaking it, this swing wasn’t hung here for you!” yells the approaching elderly woman, seconds before grabbing hold of the swing.

A battle unfolds with each babushka firmly planted on either side of the swing in a heated round of tug of war.

Tensions escalate as the pensioners hurl insults and attempt to strike each other.

The video ends with the aggressor wrestling the swing from the grandmother who had unwittingly disturbed the peace.

Backed into a defensive stance, she yells “get out of here!”

“Stop squeaking!” valiantly retorts the victorious grandmother for a final time.