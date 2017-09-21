Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Tech Giant Yandex HQ Evacuated After Putin Visit
3 hours ago More Than 16 Mln Russians Are Breathing Polluted Air
4 hours ago Moscow Officials Tally Racist Football Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
Russian Tech Giant Yandex HQ Evacuated After Putin Visit
Russia
More Than 16 Mln Russians Are Breathing Polluted Air
Russia
Moscow Officials Tally Racist Football Attacks Ahead of World Cup
Russia
The Russia Investigation: All the Latest Updates
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Two Russian Babushkas Battle for Swing-Set Sovereignty

Sep 21, 2017 — 12:24
— Update: 13:18

Two Russian Babushkas Battle for Swing-Set Sovereignty

Sep 21, 2017 — 12:24
— Update: 13:18
Screenshot Vkontakte

An expletive-ridden video of two Russian grandmothers confronting each other at a playground in Sepurkhov south of Moscow went viral Sept. 20 on the Russian internet.

The conflict, captured on a nearby phone camera, arose over a swing.

In the video, one of the senior citizens approaches the other wanting to put an end to the swing’s “squeaking.”

“Stop squeaking it, this swing wasn’t hung here for you!” yells the approaching elderly woman, seconds before grabbing hold of the swing.

A battle unfolds with each babushka firmly planted on either side of the swing in a heated round of tug of war.

Tensions escalate as the pensioners hurl insults and attempt to strike each other.

The video ends with the aggressor wrestling the swing from the grandmother who had unwittingly disturbed the peace.

Backed into a defensive stance, she yells “get out of here!”

“Stop squeaking!” valiantly retorts the victorious grandmother for a final time.

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+