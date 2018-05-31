Russian Journalist Babchenko Used Pig's Blood to Fake His Own Death

Arkady Babchenko, the journalist who faked his own death in order to evade what he says was a Russian plot to assassinate him, on Thursday said pig's blood and a make-up artist were used to help stage the incident.

Ukrainian officials reported on Tuesday night that Babchenko, a critic of the Kremlin, had been gunned down in his apartment building in Kiev. Lurid pictures of him lying in a pool of blood were published, and officials suggested Russia was behind the assassination.

A day later, Babchenko appeared in public alive, and Ukrainian security officials said they had faked his death to thwart and expose what they said was a plot to assassinate him.

Babchenko, under fire from some quarters over the deception, hit back in a news conference in Kiev on Thursday, saying that he went along with the ruse organized by Ukrainian security officials because he feared for his life.

"Everyone who says this undermines trusts in journalists: what would you do in my place, if they came to you and said there is a hit out on you?" Babchenko said.

He said that when Ukrainian law enforcement approached him with information about a plot to kill him, "my first reaction was: 'To hell with you, I want to pack a bag and disappear to the North Pole.'"

"But then I realized, where do you hide? Skripal also tried to hide."