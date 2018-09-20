News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 20 2018 - 17:09

Axe-Wielding Masked Men Rob Moscow Taxi

Roman Pimenov / TASS

A group of masked men armed with axes has reportedly robbed passengers of a taxi in southern Moscow of 4.5 million rubles ($67,800).

Moscow’s Interior Ministry branch told the RBC news website that four suspects broke the windows of a taxi and stole a bag with money inside on Wednesday.

Moscow Cops Release Armed Men For Cash Moments Before Robbery

Police declined to name the victims’ nationalities, but a law-enforcement source told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency they were Chinese tourists. The stolen bag contained $60,000 and 400,000 rubles, the source said.

The suspects’ abandoned car was later found outside a residential building.

Authorities opened a criminal case into armed robbery, RBC reported.

