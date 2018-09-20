Axe-Wielding Masked Men Rob Moscow Taxi
Roman Pimenov / TASS
A group of masked men armed with axes has reportedly robbed passengers of a taxi in southern Moscow of 4.5 million rubles ($67,800).
Moscow’s Interior Ministry branch told the RBC news website that four suspects broke the windows of a taxi and stole a bag with money inside on Wednesday.
Police declined to name the victims’ nationalities, but a law-enforcement source told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency they were Chinese tourists. The stolen bag contained $60,000 and 400,000 rubles, the source said.
The suspects’ abandoned car was later found outside a residential building.
Authorities opened a criminal case into armed robbery, RBC reported.
