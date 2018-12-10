Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media
Viktor Drachov / TASS
The average monthly pension in Russia is 14,144 ($213 rubles), the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported Monday, citing statistics from the country’s pension fund.
In October, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a controversial bill to raise the retirement age that sparked nationwide protests and a drop in approval for the ruling United Russia party. Under the new law, the pension age for men and women will rise by five years, to 65 and 60 years respectively.
Pensioners in the Far East Chukotka autonomous district receive the highest average pension in Russia, at 22,500 rubles ($332), Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.
Meanwhile, pensioners living in the North Caucasus regions of Kabardino-Balkaria and Dagestan receive the lowest pensions in the country (approximate $175).
The size of a pension is calculated based on multiple factors, including the length of a citizen’s employment and their region’s average salary, the newspaper cited pension officials as saying.