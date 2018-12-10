News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 10 2018 - 16:12

Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media

Viktor Drachov / TASS

The average monthly pension in Russia is 14,144 ($213 rubles), the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported Monday, citing statistics from the country’s pension fund. 

In October, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a controversial bill to raise the retirement age that sparked nationwide protests and a drop in approval for the ruling United Russia party. Under the new law, the pension age for men and women will rise by five years, to 65 and 60 years respectively. 

Read More
Medvedev: Pension Reform Was Hardest Decision of the Past Decade

Pensioners in the Far East Chukotka autonomous district receive the highest average pension in Russia, at 22,500 rubles ($332), Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported. 

Meanwhile, pensioners living in the North Caucasus regions of Kabardino-Balkaria and Dagestan receive the lowest pensions in the country (approximate $175). 

The size of a pension is calculated based on multiple factors, including the length of a citizen’s employment and their region’s average salary, the newspaper cited pension officials as saying.

Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’
News
Nov. 14 2018
Russian Lawmaker Tries to Survive on $50 Pension, Calls It ‘Genocide’
Freelancers in Russia Will be Taxed Under New 'Experimental' Law
News
Nov. 28 2018
Freelancers in Russia Will be Taxed Under New 'Experimental' Law


Latest news

'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Meanwhile…
Dec. 10 2018
'Intoxicated' Shooter Detained in Russian Church After Boar Hunt, Local Media Report
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
News
Dec. 10 2018
Moscow Residents Turn to Car-Sharing After Parking Crackdown
Siberian Serial Killer Convicted for Murder and Rape of 60 More Women — Reports
News
Dec. 10 2018
Siberian Serial Killer Convicted for Murder and Rape of 60 More Women — Reports

Most read

News

Decriminalization of Domestic Violence Was a 'Mistake,' Russian Official Admits

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russia's Culture Minister Outraged by Success of J.K. Rowling's 'Fantastic Beasts' Blockbuster

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Sign up for our weekly newsletter