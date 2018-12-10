Average Monthly Pension in Russia Is $210, State Fund Tells Media

The average monthly pension in Russia is 14,144 ($213 rubles), the state-run Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported Monday, citing statistics from the country’s pension fund.

In October, President Vladimir Putin signed into law a controversial bill to raise the retirement age that sparked nationwide protests and a drop in approval for the ruling United Russia party. Under the new law, the pension age for men and women will rise by five years, to 65 and 60 years respectively.