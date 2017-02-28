Authorities Raid Home of Veteran Russian Rights Campaigner Zoya Svetova

Support Plummets for Russian Opposition Leader Alexei Navalny
Support for Navalny has more than halved over the past six years, a report by independent pollster the Levada Center has revealed.
Lights Go Out in Saratov Cinema, Just as Sell-Out Crowd Sits Down for Nemtsov Documentary
Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture
90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more
Dancing Bears and Trump Pancakes: Russians Celebrate Maslenitsa
Sergei Eisenstein. Montage of Attractions
Multimedia exhibition about one of the most world-renowned filmmakers of the first half of the 20th century. In his first article on theories of editing he proposed a new form, the “montage of attractions” — in which arbitrarily chosen images, independent from the action, would be presented not in chronological sequence but in whatever way would create the maximum psychological impact. Read more