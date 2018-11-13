Austrian Court Orders Release of Suspected Russian Spy Pending Trial

A court on Tuesday rejected prosecutors' request that an Austrian army colonel suspected of spying for Russia for 26 years be remanded in custody pending trial.

"There is no flight risk," the court in Salzburg handling the prosecutors' request said in a statement.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced on Friday that the suspected espionage case had been uncovered and handed over to prosecutors. It follows other suspected Russian espionage cases in Europe that have heightened tensions with the West.

The case is embarrassing for Austria, one of the few European Union countries that did not expel any Russian diplomats over the poisoning in Britain of former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter. London blames the attack on Moscow, which denies any involvement.

Citing its tradition of neutrality, Austria has sought to maintain good relations with Moscow and has been arguably its closest ally in the EU, hosting Russian President Vladimir Putin twice since the nerve-agent attack on Skripal, angering British and other Western officials.