Austria Says It Will Not Expel Any Russians Over Spy Case

Austria will not unilaterally expel any Russian diplomats in response to a case in which an Austrian army colonel is suspected of having spied for Moscow for 26 years, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Wednesday.

The case, which was made public on Friday and is being investigated by prosecutors, is an embarrassment for Austria, arguably Russia's closest ally in the European Union.

While most EU countries kicked out one or more Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Britain in March, Austria has hosted President Vladimir Putin twice since that nerve agent attack, including at its foreign minister's wedding.

"There will be no unilateral action by Austria in that direction," Kurz told a news conference after a weekly cabinet meeting when asked if Austria would eject any Russians.