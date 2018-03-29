News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
March 29 2018 - 11:03

Austria Reports U.K. Pressure to Expel Russian Diplomats

Karin Kneissl

Karin Kneissl

Bundesministerium für Europa / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The Austrian government has confirmed that it was issued a demarche by the British government to join a coordinated Western effort to expel Russian diplomats after the poisoning of an ex-spy in southern England. 

The European Union, the United States and several NATO member states expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats in response to Russia’s suspected poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia on March 4. Austria was among five EU member states not to join the coordinated action, together with Greece, Bulgaria, Cyprus and Slovenia.

Read More
U.S. and EU Countries Expel Russian Diplomats in Coordinated Response to Ex-Spy's Poisoning

Austria’s Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl said that Britain’s ambassador issued the country demarches last Wednesday and Saturday “to encourage us to take specific measures,” Austria’s Kurier daily reported on Wednesday. 

On Monday, Austria announced that it would not be expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning.

"When the going gets tough, you have to keep the channels open," Kneissl was cited as saying by Kurier, adding that Austria “very sparingly” resorts to diplomatic expulsions.

Meanwhile, the Austrian Foreign Minister said that fears of Russian countermeasures did not play an important role in the decision to not expel Russian diplomats.

Russia denies playing a role in the March 4 poisoning of ex-Russian military intelligence colonel Skripal and his daughter Yulia.

Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
News
March 05 2018
Former Russian Spy Critically Ill in Britain After Exposure to Substance
Former Russian Spy Scandal Suggests the Old Espionage Rules Are Breaking Down (Op-ed)
Opinion
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Scandal Suggests the Old Espionage Rules Are Breaking Down (Op-ed)
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions
News
March 06 2018
Former Russian Spy Incident in Britain: Facts and Reactions

Latest news

Victims of Siberia Mall Fire Waited for Rescuers Who Never Arrived, Grieving Father Says
News
March 29 2018
Victims of Siberia Mall Fire Waited for Rescuers Who Never Arrived, Grieving Father Says
Boris Johnson Compares Russia to Raskolnikov From Dostoevsky's 'Crime and Punishment'
Meanwhile…
March 29 2018
Boris Johnson Compares Russia to Raskolnikov From Dostoevsky's 'Crime and Punishment'
Former Russian Spy Skripal Poisoned by Nerve Agent at Front Door, Police Say
News
March 29 2018
Former Russian Spy Skripal Poisoned by Nerve Agent at Front Door, Police Say

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

News

World Cup Fans Allowed to Bring Medical Marijuana to Russia

Moscow in your inbox