News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Dec. 13 2018 - 13:12
By Reuters

Austria Investigating Russia's Biathlon Team Over Doping

Sergei Grits / AP / TASS

Austrian state authorities are investigating five officials and five athletes from Russia's biathlon team over possible doping-related offenses dating from 2017, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Thursday.

The IBU said Austria's Central State Attorney for the Prosecution of Economic Offenses and Corruption was investigating the officials for doping-related offenses and the athletes for alleged fraud in connection with doping.

It said the investigation was looking at the period around the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen 2017. 

Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
Meanwhile…
Nov. 13 2018
Chechen Boy Does 4,105 Push-Ups in Record Time, Has to Repeat Feat — Reports
Russian Oligarch Suspected of Mafia Ties Sells Spanish Football Club
News
Nov. 21 2018
Russian Oligarch Suspected of Mafia Ties Sells Spanish Football Club
World Athletics Body Rules to Uphold Doping Ban Against Russia
News
Dec. 04 2018
World Athletics Body Rules to Uphold Doping Ban Against Russia


Latest news

Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
News
Dec. 13 2018
Putin Makes Vladivostok the Capital of Russia’s Far East, Replacing Khabarovsk
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
News
Dec. 13 2018
Doctors Replace Adhesive Tape For Bandages at Russian Hospital, Sparking Probe
Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over
News
Dec. 13 2018
Podcast: In Memoriam Lyudmila Alexeyeva. And Russia's Trash Protests Boil Over
By Reuters

Most read

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Investigated After Flaunting 'Gucci' Lifestyle on Instagram

News

Russians Are Increasingly Concerned About Western Sanctions and Isolation, Poll Says

Meanwhile…

Rammstein Frontman Causes Ruckus With Bondage Escort at Moscow Book Signing

Meanwhile…

Russian Priest Apologizes for Gucci Photos, Says He Was Fighting for Freedom

Meanwhile…

Russian State Channel Apologizes for Passing Belarussian as a Ukrainian Opponent of Maidan

Sign up for our weekly newsletter