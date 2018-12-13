Austria Investigating Russia's Biathlon Team Over Doping

Austrian state authorities are investigating five officials and five athletes from Russia's biathlon team over possible doping-related offenses dating from 2017, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said on Thursday.

The IBU said Austria's Central State Attorney for the Prosecution of Economic Offenses and Corruption was investigating the officials for doping-related offenses and the athletes for alleged fraud in connection with doping.

It said the investigation was looking at the period around the IBU Biathlon World Championships in Hochfilzen 2017.