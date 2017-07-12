Russia
6 minutes ago Attempt to Increase Pay for Public Servants Ends in Double Salary for Siberian Deputies
17 hours ago Russia and Saudi Arabia Agree $3.5 Bln Arms Deal
20 hours ago Protesting Torture, Inmate Asks Putin to Revoke His Citizenship
Meanwhile…
Russian State Media Ridicules U.S. Government for Mistaking 'Russian Atlantis' for Real City
Meanwhile…
Roscosmos Confirms You Can See Putin's Head From Space
Meanwhile…
Russian Company Buys Rights to Zhdun Viral Sensation
Meanwhile…
Russians Told to Drink More Wine to Boost Country's Health
July 12, 2017
July 12, 2017 — 10:54
DuckTales / Walt Disney

Deputies in Siberia’s Krasnoyarsk region convened to discuss pay raises for public servants, but ended up doubling their own salaries instead, the local TVK television channel reported Tuesday.

Regional deputies will now receive a monthly remuneration of 200,000 rubles ($3,290), which is roughly twice their previous salary.

In comparison, the average salary in the Krasnoyarsk region is approximately $500 a month, according to the local statistics agency.

Speaking to the channel, a deputy for the Patriots of Russia party, Ivan Serebryakov, said the initiative was initially presented as a means to raise the salaries of civil servants, librarians and doctors.

“And then somehow the concept changed. It’s mostly members of United Russia that pass laws of this kind,” he said, referring to the government’s majority party.

Although the proposal was put forward by United Russia, it was unanimously supported by members of the four opposition parties, the report said.

The proposal has already been approved and signed by the region’s governor, Viktor Tolokonsky.

