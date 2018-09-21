News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 21 2018 - 17:09

Attacks on Russian Activists and Journalists on the Rise, NGO Warns

Zuma / TASS

An increasing number of civil activists, politicians and journalists have been assaulted in Russia since 2015, according to a report that sounds the alarm on the normalization of state-sanctioned violence.

More than 200 attacks or threats of attack were registered in 2014-2018, the Agora human rights group said in its report on political violence published Friday. 

Read More
Russian Activists Launch Database to Profile Police Brutality

The report outlines a steady rise in threats and attacks from 21 in 2015, to 35 in 2016 and 77 last year. The first 8.5 months of 2018 already saw 80 threats and attacks, the report’s authors said.

“Security officials receive absolution for committing torture, and their illegal actions no longer fall under the Criminal Code when it comes to political violence to safeguard the government’s stability,” the report says.

Agora’s Apologiya Protesta, which provides assistance to protesters, defines threats as either verbal attacks or property damage, including arson attacks and storming vehicles or offices.

Moscow and St. Petersburg traditionally led the list of cities where most of the threats and attacks took place in the past four years (52 and 23 cases each), followed by the southern city of Krasnodar (15).

Seven regions in central Russia and Siberia had at least five attacks between 2014 and 2018.

“The realities of today are such that if you’ve decided to engage in civil activism, get ready for threats and attacks in addition to detentions at peaceful protests,” warns the report.

1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
News
Sept. 03 2018
1 in 2 Russians Say They’re Ready to Join Pension Protests — Poll
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike
News
Sept. 09 2018
On Election Day, Anti-Kremlin Protesters Rally Across Russia Against Pension Age Hike
More Than 150 Detained in Pension Protests Across Russia
News
Sept. 09 2018
More Than 150 Detained in Pension Protests Across Russia

Latest news

Russia Backs Bosnia's Integrity Amid Serb Calls for Secession
News
Sept. 21 2018
Russia Backs Bosnia's Integrity Amid Serb Calls for Secession
Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Using Sanctions to Squeeze Russia Out of Arms Trade
News
Sept. 21 2018
Kremlin Accuses U.S. of Using Sanctions to Squeeze Russia Out of Arms Trade
Russian Police Reportedly Interrogate Schoolgirls Over Protest Activity
News
Sept. 21 2018
Russian Police Reportedly Interrogate Schoolgirls Over Protest Activity

Most read

City

Scandinavia Restaurant: RIP

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

Miss Hitler Pageant Pulled From Russian Social Media After Complaints

News

Russia's Orthodox Church Cuts Ties With Constantinople Over Ukraine Spat

News

Ukraine Terminates Friendship Treaty With Russia

Sign up for our weekly newsletter