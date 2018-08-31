At Least 3 Dead in Russian Arms Factory Explosion, Media Reports
Pixabay
At least three people have reportedly been killed in an explosion at a publicly-owned weapons-manufacturing factory in the central Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod.
Russian news wires cited sources as saying that the blast ignited in a part of the Sverdlov chemicals and explosives manufacturing plant in Dzerzhinsk that worked with ammonal, an explosive material.
In a statement on its website, the factory said a ‘bang’ was heard at its mine disposal facility, after which the area was cordoned off.
An emergency source told the RIA Novosti state-run news agency that the explosion may have occurred because of safety violations.
Interfax and the RIA Novosti cited local emergency service representatives as saying that three people were killed and three others injured in the explosion.
Three people remain unaccounted for, reports said.