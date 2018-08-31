News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Aug. 31 2018 - 12:08

At Least 3 Dead in Russian Arms Factory Explosion, Media Reports

Pixabay

At least three people have reportedly been killed in an explosion at a publicly-owned weapons-manufacturing factory in the central Russian region of Nizhny Novgorod.

Russian news wires cited sources as saying that the blast ignited in a part of the Sverdlov chemicals and explosives manufacturing plant in Dzerzhinsk that worked with ammonal, an explosive material. 

In a statement on its website, the factory said a ‘bang’ was heard at its mine disposal facility, after which the area was cordoned off.

Read More
Explosion Rocks Pension Fund Office in Western Russia

An emergency source told the RIA Novosti state-run news agency that the explosion may have occurred because of safety violations.

Interfax and the RIA Novosti cited local emergency service representatives as saying that three people were killed and three others injured in the explosion. 

Three people remain unaccounted for, reports said. 

Russia Signs Military Deal With the Central African Republic
News
Aug. 21 2018
Russia Signs Military Deal With the Central African Republic
300,000 Troops Set to Participate in Largest War Games Since Cold War, Russia Announces
News
Aug. 28 2018
300,000 Troops Set to Participate in Largest War Games Since Cold War, Russia Announces

Latest news

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
News
Aug. 31 2018
Vkontakte Introduces Private Profiles Amid Wave of Extremism Prosecutions
Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says
News
Aug. 31 2018
Russia to Stop Transporting U.S. Astronauts to Space After 2019, Official Says

Most read

News

'The Enemy Is Dead': Russia Reacts to U.S. Senator John McCain’s Passing

News

Russia Masses Naval Forces in Syria in Anticipation of Possible U.S. Attack

News

Lost for Words: Non-Binary Russians Fight the Limits of Their Language

News

Second Torture Video Leaked From Notorious Russian Prison

News

Russian Army Supplier Releases 'Alternative to Snickers'

Sign up for our weekly newsletter