News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 26 2018 - 12:09
By Reuters

Athletics-Russian Federation Challenges IAAF Suspension in Court

Mikhail Dzhaparidze / TASS

Russia's athletics federation said on Wednesday it had filed an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against the decision by global athletics body IAAF to prolong its suspension.

The federation was suspended in November 2015 following a report commissioned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) that found evidence of systematic, state-sponsored doping in the sport.

Federation spokeswoman Natalia Yukhareva told Reuters it had filed an appeal with CAS against the IAAF's decision to extend the federation's suspension at its last council meeting in July.

At the time the IAAF said that Russia had made "significant progress" in meeting criteria for reinstatement, but that its suspension would remain in place until the council convened again in December.

Read More
Russia's Suspended Athletics Federation Takes Heart From WADA's Doping Decision

The International Association of Athletics Federations(IAAF) and CAS did not immediately return requests for comment.

The move comes days after the World Anti-Doping Agency(WADA) conditionally reinstated Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA, angering sports bodies around the globe.

The IAAF said last week that RUSADA's reinstatement fulfilled one of three pre-conditions for the reinstatement of Russia's athletics federation.

For the federation to be reinstated, Russia must acknowledge that officials from the Sports Ministry were involved in doping cover-up schemes.

Russian authorities must also provide access to data from testing samples at the Moscow lab, which was also suspended in the wake of the 2015 scandal.

Despite the federation's suspension, a string of Russian athletes, including 2015 world champion hurdler Sergey Shubenkov, have been cleared to compete internationally after demonstrating they are training in a doping-free environment.

WADA Votes to Reinstate Russia’s Anti-Doping Authority
News
Sept. 20 2018
WADA Votes to Reinstate Russia’s Anti-Doping Authority
Russia's Suspended Athletics Federation Takes Heart From WADA's Doping Decision
News
Sept. 20 2018
Russia's Suspended Athletics Federation Takes Heart From WADA's Doping Decision

Latest news

Bellingcat Says It Has Revealed Real Identity of Alleged Skripal Poisoner
News
Sept. 26 2018
Bellingcat Says It Has Revealed Real Identity of Alleged Skripal Poisoner
On 136th Day of Hunger Strike, Oleg Sentsov Says He Won’t Give Up
News
Sept. 26 2018
On 136th Day of Hunger Strike, Oleg Sentsov Says He Won’t Give Up
North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests
News
Sept. 26 2018
North Caucasus Land Exchange Deal Sparks Protests
By Reuters

Most read

Opinion

Why Putin Has Suddenly Turned Dovish on Syria (Op-ed)

News

7 Beautiful New Metro Stations Open in Moscow, in Pictures

News

Anti-Kremlin Activist Verzilov Taken Under Protection by German Police

Meanwhile…

Putin Tests New Kalashnikov Sniper Rifle

Meanwhile…

Russian TV Defends Trump's Manhood Against Stormy Daniels' Claims

Sign up for our weekly newsletter