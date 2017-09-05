At Least Four Injured in Moscow School Shooting

A teacher and three schoolchildren have been injured in an armed attack north of Moscow, authorities reported Tuesday.

The attacker on Tuesday morning threw several smoke bombs and fired an airgun at a school in Ivanteyevka, the Interior Ministry’s regional branch said in an online statement.

Investigators have opened a criminal case against the 15-year-old on charges of hooliganism, the statement said.

A classmate of the attacker identified him as a ninth-grade student, the RBC news outlet reported. An Interior Ministry source told the outlet that one of the four injured was a math teacher.

The student allegedly attacked the teacher after she reprimanded him for being late, the Moscow region children’s rights ombudsperson told the Interfax news agency.

“The guy lost it. He shot and yelled that he came here to die,” a student was quoted as saying by RBC.

The four injured were taken to a nearby hospital, according to the local e-vanteevka.ru news website. The website showed social media footage of children gathered in a schoolyard, adding the school had been evacuated.