News
June 27 2018 - 15:06

Astrakhan's Deadly Cows Lead to Accidents

Pixabay

Wandering cows have led to 400 car accidents in southern Russia’s Astrakhan region in the past two years, the Astrakhan24 site reported.

As many as 40 people have been injured and 23 have died.

A regional Duma committee has said it will send a proposal to change federal legislation to address the issue of unmarked cattle in the region.

