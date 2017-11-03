Art Night 2017 in Moscow

Are Muscovites night owls? It certainly seems so — because the original Night in the Museum festival proved so successful that Moscow now holds several thematic “Nights of…” every year.

On Saturday (Nov. 4), Moscow is one of the venues in the national Night of Art festival.

That means hundreds of events throughout the city, mostly at museums — many of which will be open until 11 p.m. or midnight — but also scattered around in unexpected places. This year, train stations become concert halls, with hip hop at Kievsky; classical piano at Kazansky; classical trio at Yaroslavsky; and chamber music at Paveletsky.

You can attend lectures, tours and all kinds of events at the Museum of Moscow, take a tour of Kuskovo or wander around Tsar Alexei Mikhailovich’s palace at Kolomenskoye, check out a dance performance at Tsaritsyno or a film about the 1917 Revolution at one of the Moskino movie theaters (Fakel, Zvezda and Yunost).

This is a true “something for everyone” festival, so check out the site for more information. Almost all events are free, although some require advanced registration.