Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of Ulan-Ude on Wednesday, where the prime minister was due to meet with students.



One of the protesters held a sign referencing the infamous Medvedev slip-up which saw the prime minister tell angry Crimean pensioners that there "was no money [to raise pensions] but you hang in there."



“There’s no money, we’re holding on in there," the protester's sign read, "but our spirits are low.”



A second man was arrested for showing a sign which read, “I went into business after school and went bust. Thanks.”



Medvedev also attracted controversy in August by telling teachers unhappy with their salaries, “If you want to make money then don’t teach, enter business.”



Footage of the arrests was later uploaded to the Arigus TV website.



Medvedev's public gaffes have sparked widespread parody across the Russian internet, provoking certain local officials.



A bakery in the Buryatia Republic was this summer banned from selling cakes decorated with the "there's no money, but you hang in there" slogan.