22 seconds ago Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev
11 minutes ago Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges
16 minutes ago Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges
Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill
Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

Russian Police Arrest Protesters Mocking Medvedev

Sep. 07 2016 — 15:04
Police in the Siberian republic of Buryatia have detained two protesters for placards mocking Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

A small number of protesters formed a picket outside Buryat State University in the city of Ulan-Ude on Wednesday, where the prime minister was due to meet with students.

One of the protesters held a sign referencing the infamous Medvedev slip-up which saw the prime minister tell angry Crimean pensioners that there "was no money [to raise pensions] but you hang in there." 

“There’s no money, we’re holding on in there," the protester's sign read, "but our spirits are low.”

A second man was arrested for showing a sign which read, “I went into business after school and went bust. Thanks.” 

Medvedev also attracted controversy in August by telling teachers unhappy with their salaries, “If you want to make money then don’t teach, enter business.”

Footage of the arrests was later uploaded to the Arigus TV website.

Medvedev's public gaffes have sparked widespread parody across the Russian internet, provoking certain local officials.

A bakery in the Buryatia Republic was this summer banned from selling cakes decorated with the "there's no money, but you hang in there" slogan. 

Russia
Don't Teach if You Want to Make Money, Says Medvedev
Russia
Cakes With Medvedev's 'There's No Money' Quote Banned in Russia's Buryatia
Russia
Medvedev Tells Crimean Pensioners 'No Money' for Pension Increase
Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump

Four Crimean Tatars Jailed on Terrorism Charges

Siberian River Runs Bloodred, Activists Blame Chemical Spill

Controversial Russian Crooner Filip Kirkorov Endorses Donald Trump
By Yekaterina Schulmann
The Russian Protest Movement: Not Dead, Not Alive, Just Different
There are two widespread misconceptions about protest activity in Russia. The first is that, for some mysterious reason, Russia is exempt from the general rule where the popularity of the ruling regime declines in tandem with the economy. The second is that the authorities have ...

Early Election Vote for Russians Hit by Typhoon Flooding

Russian Justice Ministry Searches Human Rights Group Memorial

Ukraine Considers Boycott of Russia's 2018 Football World Cup

By Alexander Baunov
Heirless in Tashkent
Change is coming to the regimes of Central Asia, with Uzbekistan only the first state to experience a succession crisis. The departure ...

