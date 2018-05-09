Around 3,000 Argentine Hooligans to be Barred From Attending 2018 World Cup

The Argentine government is to sign an accord with Russia aimed at preventing the South American country's more than 3,000 hooligans who are expected to travel to this year's World Cup from attending matches, officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

The deal, which will be formally signed in the coming days, includes the names of fans banned from Argentine football grounds and other known members of the notorious barras bravas, the organised fan groups who have wreaked havoc at local stadiums.

"A list of 400 names of Argentines who will not be able to enter stadiums was handed over and it is estimated that the definitive database we send will have around 3,000 names," said Guillermo Madero, the national director of security at Argentine football matches.

The information will be shared with airlines and Russian immigration authorities and Argentine officials say the Fan ID, which supporters get when they buy tickets to the games, will act as another barrier.

Argentina will also send six law enforcement officials to Russia to help coordinate with local police and officials from the other 30 competing nations.