Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

Arnold Schwarzenegger / YouTube

Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger has appeared in a new trailer based on the story of Russian architect and murderer Vitaly Kaloyev.

Schwarzenegger's latest film, Aftermath, is based on Kaloyev's decision to kill the air traffic controller he blamed for his family's deaths.

Kaloyev hunted down Swiss resident Peter Nielsen and stabbed him outside his home in Kloten, near Zürich in 2004.

Nielsen was the air traffic controller on duty during the Überlingen air disaster in 2002. The tragedy saw Bashkirian Airlines Flight 2937 and DHL Flight 611 collide in mid-air over German airspace, killing 69 people. Forty-five of the victims were children.

Nielsen had been manning two air traffic control stations at once at the time of the crash and was later cleared of all responsibility by an inquest.

Kaloyev was sentenced to eight years in jail for Nielsen's murder, but was freed after three years on appeal. A Swiss court ruled that Kaloyev's fraught mental state had not been properly taken into account during his first trial.

The architect was largely hailed as a hero when he returned to his home in the south Russian region of North Ossetia, and was eventually named a deputy construction minister.

Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny has been handed a five-year suspended prison sentence after being found guilty of embezzlement.

