Armenia Protest Leader, Blocked From PM Post, Urges General Strike

The leader of an Armenian protest movement that forced the country’s veteran leader to step down announced on Tuesday a nationwide campaign of civil disobedience after the ruling party thwarted his bid to take over as prime minister.



Addressing tens of thousands of people gathered in a square in the Armenian capital, Nikol Pashinyan said that starting from 8:15 (4:15 GMT) Wednesday morning, his supporters would block roads, railways and airports.



The planned day of protest in the small ex-Soviet state sets up a standoff between Pashinyan’s movement, which has mobilized thousands of people to take to the streets, and a ruling elite which is determined to hold on to power and still controls the security apparatus.



“We will block the streets, the airports, the metro, the railway, everything that can be blocked,” Pashinyan told his cheering supporters on Yerevan’s Republic Square.



“If everyone participates in a total act of civil disobedience, this will be a total victory of the people of Armenia. Our struggle is a struggle of non-violence, it is a peaceful act of civil disobedience.”



After days of protests, veteran leader Serzh Sargsyan stepped down as prime minister last week. That seemed to signal a dramatic shift in power in Armenia, an ex-Soviet state closely aligned to Russia that has been run by the same cadre of people since the late 1990s.



Pashinyan, a 42-year-old former journalist who spent two years in jail for fomenting unrest, was submitted to parliament as the only nominee for the vacant prime minister’s job.



But the ruling Republican Party, allied to Sargsyan, has a majority in the legislature and after hours of acrimonious debate it withheld its support for Pashinyan’s candidacy, leaving him short of the support he needed.

