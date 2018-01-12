News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
4 hours ago Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin
5 hours ago Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman
News
Russian Bill Labeling Individuals ‘Foreign Agents’ Passes First Reading
News
Students Reportedly Forced To Collect Signatures for Putin
City
The Secret Life of the Moscow Metro
News
Russia's Oligarchs Brace for U.S. List of Putin Friends
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman

Jan 12, 2018 — 17:58
— Update: 17:57

Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman

Jan 12, 2018 — 17:58
— Update: 17:57
Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

Unknown men wearing balaclavas have kidnapped a Russian businessman in a gangland-style incident reminiscent of the 1990s. 

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the kidnapping in northeastern Moscow late on Thursday, a local police precinct told the Moskva news agency.

Read more: Bodyguard Dies in 90s-Style Moscow Shootout With National Guard

Four balaclava-clad assailants armed with automatic weapons reportedly forced the men into a car and drove off into an industrial zone, the news agency reported Friday. 

“There, the intruders inflicted bodily injuries on the victims and openly stole 2 million rubles [$35,300], after which they escaped,” Moskva cited the police as saying. 

Authorities have set up a city-wide interception plan to locate the kidnappers.

Related
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Best Ice Rinks
Meanwhile…
Rock Your Way through Winter
Meanwhile…
Dance the Blues Away
Meanwhile…
Get a Buzz On at Moscow's Electronic Music Scene
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2018. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+