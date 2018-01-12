Armed Men in Balaclavas Kidnap, Rob Moscow Businessman

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the kidnapping in northeastern Moscow late on Thursday, a local police precinct told the Moskva news agency.

Unknown men wearing balaclavas have kidnapped a Russian businessman in a gangland-style incident reminiscent of the 1990s.

Four balaclava-clad assailants armed with automatic weapons reportedly forced the men into a car and drove off into an industrial zone, the news agency reported Friday.

“There, the intruders inflicted bodily injuries on the victims and openly stole 2 million rubles [$35,300], after which they escaped,” Moskva cited the police as saying.

Authorities have set up a city-wide interception plan to locate the kidnappers.