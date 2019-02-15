News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
Feb. 15 2019 - 12:02

Armed Men Attack Indian Pharmaceutical Executive in Moscow

Svetlana Kholyavchuk / TASS

An Indian national who heads a pharmaceutical company in Russia has been reportedly hospitalized after falling victim to an armed attack in Moscow.

Four unknown assailants beat Jyoti Loomba and his driver with bats on the southeastern outskirts of Moscow Thursday evening, a police source told the RBC news website.

They then shot Loomba several times with an airgun and made off with his cellphone, the outlet reported on Friday.

Loomba, who is listed as the co-founder of the Indian-based Jodas Expoim generic pharmaceutical company, was reportedly hospitalized with a head injury and gunshot wounds to the head.

The Investigative Committee reportedly opened a criminal case into robbery.



