After Faking Own Assassination, Babchenko Lives Under Constant Guard

The wife of Arkady Babchenko, a Russian journalist who faked his death in Kiev in May, says the couple and their daughter have been under round-the-clock surveillance after the incident, reportedly to prevent any attempts on his life.

Ukrainian officials in late May reported that Babchenko had been gunned down in his Kiev apartment. A day later, however, he appeared at a press conference alongside Ukrainian law enforcement, claiming his staged death had been an attempt to thwart a real murder plot.

In her first interview since the incident, Babchenko’s wife Olga described how Arkady had come home one night and told her to open a bottle of champagne.

“In our 20 years together, that had never happened, so I understood something was up,” she said in the interview published Friday by Newsru.co.il.