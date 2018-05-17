News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... World Сup City Listings & Guide
News
May 17 2018 - 08:05
By Reuters

Argentina Apologizes for World Cup Manual on Seducing Russian Women

Ben Tavener / Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

The head of the Argentine Football Association has apologized for the publication of a World Cup manual that included advice on how to woo Russian women.

The advice, which has been condemned as sexist, was part of a course entitled "Language and Russian Culture – Thinking of the World Cup" and included tips like: be clean, don't be negative and don't treat women as objects.

Read More
Russia's Feminists Work to Smash the Taboo

"An internal investigation ... concluded that part of the material was printed in error. It does not reflect the thinking of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), nor its president Claudio Tapia, nor any of its directors," the association said in a statement.

Tapia visited Russia House, a cultural institute, in Buenos Aires on Wednesday to personally apologize for the gaffe.

News reports said the information had been presented to players, AFA staff and media earlier this week at a special forum on how to prepare for the World Cup.

More than 40,000 Argentines have bought tickets for matches in the tournament that kicks off in Moscow on June 14.

Two-time winners of the World Cup, Argentina have been drawn to play Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia.

As the World Cup Looms, Russia Purges Host Cities of Strays
News
April 20 2018
As the World Cup Looms, Russia Purges Host Cities of Strays
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Business
April 25 2018
World Cup Generates All of Russia's Economic Growth – Deputy PM
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match
News
April 27 2018
Russian World Cup Stadium Finished Day Before First Test Match

Latest news

Russia Opens Terror Probe Into U.S. Journalist’s Call for Airstrikes on Crimea Bridge
News
May 17 2018
Russia Opens Terror Probe Into U.S. Journalist’s Call for Airstrikes on Crimea Bridge
Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision
News
May 17 2018
Russian Regulator Blacklists WhatsApp IP Addresses Before Reversing Decision
Ukrainian Director Jailed in Russia Announces Hunger Strike ‘to the Bitter End’
News
May 17 2018
Ukrainian Director Jailed in Russia Announces Hunger Strike ‘to the Bitter End’
By Reuters

Most read

News

Russia's Youth Takes the Lead in Countrywide Protests Against Putin

News

Inflated Duck Lands Russian Activist in Jail

News

Sexy ‘Graft’ Video May Lead Russia to Block Instagram, YouTube

Meanwhile…

Russian Plane Loses Gold Bars Worth $378 M After Door Breaks

News

50 Richest Russians Lose Close to $12Bln After Latest U.S. Sanctions

News

Navalny Links Kremlin to Trump Campaign Aide Paul Manafort

News

Rogozin Scrubs Social Media Accounts Over Nephew Scandal

News

Russia Accidentally Recognizes Gay Marriage, Couple Says

Moscow in your inbox