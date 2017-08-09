Arbat Residents Want Tribute to Rock Legend Viktor Tsoi Moved

Residents of central Moscow’s Arbat district have asked for a famous wall commemorating rock legend Viktor Tsoi to be removed, the Moskva city news agency reports.

They propose moving the tribute to the frontman of the rock group Kino to Luzhniki in Moscow or St. Petersburg — Tsoi’s birth city, the report cited Arbat District head Yevgeny Babenko as saying.

Babenko said the "Tsoi Wall" was in need of repair but that the musician's fans had failed to acquire the necessary permission from property owners around the site for the renovations.

He added that the wall was a popular hangout spot for those who “disturbed the public order,” causing problems for some residents in the area.

Babenko said authorities would likely put the question to a vote on the city’s Aktivny Grazhdanin online voting platform.