Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
16 minutes ago Apple Reports Record Profits in Russia
57 minutes ago Putin Vows to Retaliate After U.S. Senate Sanctions Vote
16 hours ago Russian Draft Dodgers Banned From Public Sector Jobs for 10 Years
Business
Russian Tech Giant Yandex Merges Taxi Service With Uber
Business
Russia’s Cold Summer Is Heartwarming News for Food Delivery Services
Business
Four Dead in Norilsk Nickel Mine Explosion
Business
AFK Sistema Shares to Remain Under Arrest
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Apple Reports Record Profits in Russia

July 28, 2017 — 10:51
— Update: 10:58

Apple Reports Record Profits in Russia

July 28, 2017 — 10:51
— Update: 10:58
Matcuz / Pixabay

Despite worsening relations between the United States and Russia, one of America’s most iconic companies reported soaring sales and astronomical profits in Russia last year.

Apple, which produces gadgets including the iPhone and iPad, said it had net sales last year in Russia totalling 124 billion rubles ($2 billion), 1.7 times more than the figure for 2015, the Interfax news agency reports.

The company’s net profit in Russia in 2016 was 6.45 billion rubles, which dwarfs profits of 7.2 million rubles in 2015.

Apple, the world’s largest information technology company by revenue, sells in Russia through its subsidiary, OOO Apple Rus, which has handled all sales of Apple gadgets in the country since 2013.

Globally, in 2016 Apple had net sales of $215.64 billion, and a net profit of $45.68 billion, which was a drop from 2015 when those figures were $233.71 billion and $53.39 billion, respectively.

Before 2013, Russian distributors made direct purchases of Apple products from any of the company’s foreign subsidiaries.

Apple to Store Users' Personal Data in Russia – Report

On March 14, Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said that Apple Rus was guilty of price-fixing the iPhone 5 and iPhone 6 models.

“Apple Rus monitored retail prices for Apple iPhones sold in online and retail stores, and if the prices were ‘unsuitable’ then Apple’s Russian subsidiary sent emails with a request to change them,” said FAS in a press release from March.

FAS added that Apple was cooperating to end such practices, and was “implementing anti-monopoly compliance.”

Despite worsening relations between the United States and Russia, one of America’s most iconic companies reported soaring sales and astronomical profits in Russia last year.

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+