Washington Reportedly Approves Russia's New 'Bulldog' Ambassador
5 hours ago Majority of Young Russians Watch Kremlin-Funded News
6 hours ago Apple Reports Record Profits in Russia
Safe But Not Welcomed, Afghan Refugees Build New Lives in Russia
Medvedev Calls Saakashvili’s Loss of Ukrainian Citizenship 'Tragicomedy'
Russia Extends Syrian Airbase Lease by 49 Years
Russia Could Expel U.S. Diplomats in Response to Fresh Sanctions
Washington Reportedly Approves Russia’s New ‘Bulldog’ Ambassador

July 28, 2017 — 16:08
Anatoly Antonov Defense Ministry

Russia’s pick for its next ambassador to the U.S. has received Washington’s stamp of approval, the pro-Kremlin Izvestiya newspaper reported Friday, citing an anonymous source inside Russian diplomatic circles.

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Anatoly Antonov is Russia’s prospective choice to replace Ambassador Sergei Kislyak, who left his post in Washington D.C. on July 22.

The American green light for Antonov came “over a week ago,” Izvestiya reported after Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov met with U.S. Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Thomas Shannon Jr. in Washington.

Moscow is urging Antonov to start in Washington as soon as possible to avoid leaving its diplomatic mission without a permanent head for an extended period, Izvestiya reported, citing its high-ranking diplomatic source.

In mid May, Russia’s State Duma and the Federation Council approved Antonov as Russia’s new ambassador to the United States.

Antonov has been working at the Foreign Ministry since 1978, and in 2011-2016 he served as Deputy Minister of Defense. He is widely known for having hawkish views on geopolitics.

Russia Confirms 'Bull-Terrier' Ambassador to Washington
