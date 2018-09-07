News Business Opinion City Meanwhile... City Listings & Guide Community
News
Sept. 07 2018 - 13:09

Anti-Semitism in Russia Falls Since U.S.S.R., Sociologists Say

Mikhail Tereschenko / Moskva News Agency

Anti-Semitism is on the decline in Russia, particularly since the Soviet period, according to a report by the independent Levada Center commissioned for the Russian Jewish Congress.

Various estimates count the Jewish population in Russia anywhere from 180,000 to 1.5 million. During the Soviet Union, Jews in Russia were targeted by the government with anti-Semitic imagery, slogans and even arrests during times of high political tension.

Levada’s most recent polling number found that 80 percent of respondents said anti-Semitism levels have receded since the Soviet period. The report is based on interviews with Russian Jews and includes surveys of the general population.

Seventy-five percent of Russian respondents told Levada that anti-Semitism has either decreased or stayed the same over the past five years, while 17.6 percent said it was on the rise.

“Studies of the environment for Jews in Russian cities show that manifestations of anti-Semitism against Jews are increasingly unlikely,” said the authors of Levada’s report.

The report said Russians do not perceive Jews as a “present-day enemy” and more often display positive attitudes towards Jews to avoid perceptions of anti-Semitism.

Read More
Jewish Moscow: Eat Pray Learn

A relatively small number of Jewish people living in Russia, compared to the group’s population during the U.S.S.R., as well as difficulty in identifying members of the ethnicity, have all contributed to a decline in anti-Semitism, the pollster noted.

In a similar poll taken in 2015, Levada also noted a decline in anti-Semitic sentiments compared to previous years.

However, a majority of Levada’s Jewish respondents said there was a “serious” or “very serious” threat of anti-Semitism from Jewish jokes or other casual expressions of anti-Semitism.

The report also warns that a state-level pivot toward anti-Semitism could immediately awaken the “suppressed” anti-Semitism in the population, RBC reports.

“State anti-Semitism paves the way toward the household,” Levada warned in its analysis.

Xenophobia on the Rise in Russia, Poll Says
News
Aug. 27 2018
Xenophobia on the Rise in Russia, Poll Says

Latest news

U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska
News
Sept. 07 2018
U.S. Jets Intercept Russian Strategic Bombers Off the Coast of Alaska
Russia Opposes Turkey's Calls for Truce in Idlib
News
Sept. 07 2018
Russia Opposes Turkey's Calls for Truce in Idlib
Navalny Accuses Moscow Mayor of Funding Troll Factory to Sway Public Opinion
News
Sept. 07 2018
Navalny Accuses Moscow Mayor of Funding Troll Factory to Sway Public Opinion

Most read

News

Russian Feminist Blogger Charged With Inciting Hate Toward Men

News

Putin Gets Love From New State TV Show as Poll Ratings Slide

News

Russian State Media Accuses Anime of Promoting Child Suicide

News

Russia-Backed Separatist Leader Zakharchenko Killed in Donetsk

News

Russian Ministry Warns of Coming Environmental Apocolypse Fueled by Climate Change

Sign up for our weekly newsletter