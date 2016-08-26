Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
49 seconds ago Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
31 minutes ago Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
2 hours ago Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos
Russia
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

Aug. 26 2016 — 15:32
— Update: 15:33

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

Aug. 26 2016 — 15:32
— Update: 15:33

Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC news website reported Friday.

The new laws require communications companies to store customers’ messages, including photos and videos, for six months. Internet companies will also face a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($15,700) for not decoding users’ data at the request of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Earlier estimates had placed the predicted cost to operators at 2.2 trillion rubles ($34 billion), but the real cost is likely to be higher, data storage company RCNTEC's general director Denis Neshtun said.

The cost to companies could be reduced if the demands placed upon them were lessened, but companies would still need to pay a significant amount toward the system's upkeep, he told RBC.

Russia's mobile phone operators have estimated that by the time the law comes into force in 2018, they will collectively be forced to handle and record 107,142 gigabytes every second, the Kommersant newspaper reported.

Oleg Fomichev, the deputy minister for economic development, said in July that the kind of data storage infrastructure needed to implement the new anti-terror legislation “didn't exist anywhere in the world.”

It is “very difficult to say” what timescale would be needed to have the necessary infrastructure in place, Fomichev said.

Russia's biggest mobile operators have written to the government, arguing that the new demands would force companies to increase tariffs and pay less in taxes.

Author of the legislation, ultraconservative lawmaker Irina Yarovaya, called the claims a “baseless” excuse to raise prices.

The legislation was signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on July 7. The new laws include restrictions on religious activity, an increase in the number of crimes for which children aged 14-17 can be prosecuted and criminalizes a failure to report terrorist activities to the authorities.

Related
Russia
FSB Wiretaps Could Enforce Russia's New Anti-Terror Laws
Russia
Russians Protest Repressive New Anti-Terror Laws
Business
First Tech Firm Announces Russia Exit Due to New Anti-Terror Laws
Russia
Putin Signs Repressive Anti-Terror Legislation Into Law
The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

5 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in ...

31 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

4 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

20 hours ago

20 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

31 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

31 minutes ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal

2 hours ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

2 hours ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud
22 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
22 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

1 hour ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

1 hour ago

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

see more

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of ...

3 hours ago

Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 23 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

4 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

1 day ago

1 day ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would create a new, independent internet backbone, physically separate from the country’s preexisting internet and public telecommunications systems, Patrushev wrote.

21 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

21 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

21 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

21 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...

2 hours ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Russian President Vladimir Putin the “grand godfather of this global brand of ...

4 hours ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
Six Russian athletes have appealed the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to judge their entry to this year's Paralympic ...
23 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
23 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

21 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

21 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'

22 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness

22 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

22 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

23 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating ...
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
1 day ago
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week ...
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
1 day ago
A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey

With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey ...

Most Read

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+