Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report

Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone
networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC news website
reported Friday.
The new laws require communications companies to store customers’
messages, including photos and videos, for six months. Internet
companies will also face a fine of up to 1 million rubles ($15,700)
for not decoding users’ data at the request of Russia’s Federal
Security Service (FSB).
Earlier estimates had placed the predicted cost to operators at
2.2 trillion rubles ($34 billion), but the real cost is likely to be
higher, data storage company RCNTEC's general director Denis Neshtun
said.
The cost to companies could be reduced if the demands placed upon
them were lessened, but companies would still need to pay a
significant amount toward the system's upkeep, he told RBC.
Russia's mobile phone operators have estimated that by the time
the law comes into force in 2018, they will collectively be forced to
handle and record 107,142 gigabytes every
second, the Kommersant newspaper reported.
Oleg Fomichev, the
deputy minister
for economic
development, said
in July that the kind of data storage
infrastructure needed to implement the
new anti-terror legislation “didn't exist anywhere in the world.”
It is “very difficult to say” what timescale would be needed
to have the necessary infrastructure in place, Fomichev
said.
Russia's biggest mobile operators have written to the government,
arguing that the new demands would force companies to increase
tariffs and pay less in taxes.
Author of the legislation, ultraconservative lawmaker Irina
Yarovaya, called the claims a “baseless” excuse to raise prices.
The legislation
was signed into law by President Vladimir Putin on July 7. The new
laws include restrictions on religious activity, an increase in the
number of crimes for which children
aged 14-17 can be prosecuted and criminalizes a failure to report
terrorist activities to the authorities.